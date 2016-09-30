Toronto Syrians to protest Russian bombings of Aleppo outside consulate

Amir Aboguddah worries that soon, there will be practically nothing left of Aleppo.

One of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world, Aleppo was once a cultural capital in Syria, full of history, monuments and a diversity of people.

Now, the city is under heavy aerial bombardment from the Russian army as they fight rebels opposed to the government of Bashar Assad. Thousands have died and many more have been displaced since the uprising started in 2011.

Aboguddah, 22, will be among Syrians and their friends staging a protest Saturday in front of the Russian consulate in Toronto. The event is called Global Day of Rage for Aleppo.

“What is happening in Aleppo is a shame to all humanity,” said the UofT law student. “There’s a huge number of children and civilians being killed everyday, and this cannot go on without anyone opposing it publicly.”

The Russian army broke a ceasefire deal last week, unleashing a fresh wave of bombing on Aleppo. According to the UNICEF, at least 96 children have been killed and over 220 injured in the city since Friday.

The U.S. government has since warned it would end talks on military cooperation if Moscow doesn’t stop the bombings.

“They can’t keep getting away with it. Something has to happen,” said Bayan Khatib, another organizer of Saturday’s protest. She said Syrians like herself watching from far away feel a sense of hopelessness as the situation worsens.