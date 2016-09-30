Former Scarborough daycare supervisor charged with sexual assault

A 36-year-old daycare supervisor is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police say the supervisor was employed at Not Your Average Daycare, located on 225 Livingston Rd., from Jan. 2009 to Aug. 2010.

They allege the man sexually assaulted a boy, who was between 5 and 6 years old at the time.

Gianni Pate, also known as John, is facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.