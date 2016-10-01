There's a new way to scoop your snacks at Liberty Village Bulk Barn

Plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past for some Bulk Barn customers.

A pilot program just launched at the food company’s Liberty Village location is allowing shoppers to use their own recyclable containers instead of free bags.

Milennials are the reason Bulk Barn settled on using Liberty Village for the pilot, said executive vice-president Jason Ofield.

“There’s a high population of them in the area and they are very aware of what’s going on with the climate and cognizant of how it impacts their shopping experience,” he said. “If they can reduce waste from food because they can buy as little or as much as they want and eliminate packaging weight, it is really exciting for them.”

The bulk food chain has put a new procedure in place to ensure everything stays sanitary. Customers’ containers are inspected by staff to ensure it is clean, designed for food, resealable and reusable.

Staff then weigh the container and mark it with a sticker. Once it’s filled with treats, staff subtract the container’s weight to ensure shoppers aren’t paying for its heft.

Tina Wang is among those on board with the idea. A fan of Bulk Barn gummy bars and Smarties, Wang generally at least finds a way to reuse the store’s plastic bags before eventually tossing them.

“But a reuseable container means the bag doesn’t go in the landfill,” she said.

Though the pilot is only in place at one store, Ofield vowed “more will be rolling out across Canada.”