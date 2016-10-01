Cyclist found dead next to bike in Etobicoke
A man believed to be in his 60s was found without vital signs in Etobicoke early Saturday, police said.
A man believed to be in his 60s was found next to his bike without vital signs in Etobicoke early Saturday said police.
He was discovered just after 3:48 a.m. Saturday when police received a call about a person who appeared to be unconscious. Police said the cyclist was found on Evans Ave. near Sam Remo Terrace.
It is unclear how the man died, said police.
Paramedics said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic Services of the Toronto Police Service are investigating.
