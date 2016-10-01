Elderly man hit by car in Forest Hill
An elderly man was rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries after being hit by a car in Forest Hill on Friday night, paramedics said.
Emergency crews were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the scene on Eglinton Ave. W., west of Bathurst St, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a car.
Paramedics estimated the man to be in his 80s. He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Const. Caroline de Kloet said the car that struck the pedestrian did remain at the scene.
Roads in the area were diverting traffic: eastbound lanes on Eglinton Ave W at Hilltop Rd, while westbound lanes on Eglinton Ave W are diverting to Bathurst St.
