Elderly man hit by car in Forest Hill

An elderly man was rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries after being hit by a car in Forest Hill on Friday night, paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the scene on Eglinton Ave. W., west of Bathurst St, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a car.

Paramedics estimated the man to be in his 80s. He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said the car that struck the pedestrian did remain at the scene.