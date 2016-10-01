Homicide suspected after man found dead in Toronto’s west end
A
A
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in Etobicoke, early Saturday.
Police arrived to the scene at Humber College Blvd. and Finch Ave. shortly after 2:42 a.m. The victim suffered obvious signs of trauma said police. He was later pronounced dead.
Paramedics were also called to the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
