Homicide suspected after man found dead in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in Etobicoke, early Saturday.

Police arrived to the scene at Humber College Blvd. and Finch Ave. shortly after 2:42 a.m. The victim suffered obvious signs of trauma said police. He was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

