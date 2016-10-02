University of Toronto student held in Dhaka attack released on bail

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A student from the University of Toronto who was being held in relation to terrorist attacks in Bangladesh has reportedly been freed on bail.

Bangladeshi media outlets are reporting Tahmid Hasib Khan was released Sunday.

Khan, 22, a permanent resident of Canada, was arrested without charges in August.

Five armed gunmen attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery restaurant on the night of July 1, killing 20 people and holding others inside hostage.

Security forces stormed the restaurant on July 2, killing the gunmen and rescuing the remaining 13 hostages.

Nine Italians, seven Japanese, three Bangladeshis and one Indian died.

Khan's family and friends have said they hadn't heard from him between the time of the attack and that of his arrest.