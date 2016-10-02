Toronto sign vandalized during Nuit Blanche

The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square became an impromptu art project overnight during Nuit Blanche.

The sign — originally added as an emblem of civic pride during last year’s Pan Am Games — was vandalized with graffiti.

Nuit Blanche organizers say that no permanent damage has been done and that most of the writings have been removed. There will be a more thorough cleaning today.

Some people went online to vent about the vandals.

“Looks like the famous Toronto Sign is getting vandalized hard tonight at #NuitBlanche. This is why we can’t have nice things! #nbTO16” wrote one Twitter user.