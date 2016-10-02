News / Toronto

Toronto sign vandalized during Nuit Blanche

Nuit Blanche organizers says the Toronto sign has no permanent damage.

Graffiti seen on the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square.

The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square became an impromptu art project overnight during Nuit Blanche.

The sign — originally added as an emblem of civic pride during last year’s Pan Am Games — was vandalized with graffiti.

Nuit Blanche organizers say that no permanent damage has been done and that most of the writings have been removed. There will be a more thorough cleaning today.

Some people went online to vent about the vandals.

“Looks like the famous Toronto Sign is getting vandalized hard tonight at #NuitBlanche. This is why we can’t have nice things! #nbTO16” wrote one Twitter user.

“I thought the Nuit Blanche crowds were ok this year… until I saw this…” posted user TheMikeGShow to Reddit.

