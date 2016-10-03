Ahmadiyya Caliph touches down in Toronto

The leader of millions of Ahmadiyya Muslims arrived in the Greater Toronto Area this evening, touching off joyous celebrations among the faithful.

Shouts of “Allahuakbar” — God is Great — rang out in the area known as Peace Village in Vaughan Monday when Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Caliph of the Ahmadiyya community, arrived.

Over 10,000 followers gathered as he began his six-week Canadian tour.

“Today is a very, very important day because I am seeing the Caliph for the first time,” said Waseema Khurran, 36, who was waiting with her 2-year-old son. “I am so happy I cannot describe it.”

The area was decorated festively for the Caliph’s visit. Houses were draped in strings of light and children singing songs to welcome the Caliph wore red and white and waved Canadian flags.

“Welcome Huzoor,” (beloved) read a sign held by a girl to greet the Caliph.

For the national president of the Canadian Ahmadiyya chapter, Lal Khan Malik, the Caliph’s visit was like a rebirth for him.

“The world is obsessed with disorder, fear and restlessness,” he said. “Love for all and hate for none (the Caliph’s main message) is the key. The world needs this message and value.”

Estimates of the numbers of Ahmadis around the world range from 10 to 20 million. They have faced persecution in many parts of the world, including some Muslim countries where they’re regarded as heretics.

“In certain countries such as Pakistan and a lot of Muslim countries we face persecution,” said Hena Malik, who was part of the crowd welcoming the Caliph. “In a country like Canada this is where we believe Islamic rights are followed.”

The Caliph arrived at the Peace Village in a motorcade, as his followers strained eagerly to see him.

Umair Khan, the national president of the Ahmadiyya Jamaica chapter, traveled from the Caribbean to accompany members of the Jamaican government who were also attending.

“With the negative image of Islam right now — Jamaica is very Christian — the only interaction they’ve had with Muslims has been the negative things they see in the media,” said Khan, adding he was hoping to counteract that by showing the government members his faith up close.