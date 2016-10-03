Advocates call for attention on indigenous poverty in Toronto

As Toronto continues to tackle the issue of affordable housing, one local indigenous housing provider believes a particular attention should be paid to the Aboriginal community.

Wigwamen Incorporated, Ontario’s largest and oldest urban Aboriginal housing provider, is building on last week’s Housing Summit in Toronto to call for sustainable funding and a national strategy for the indigenous communities in urban areas.

“The depth of poverty is really great among indigenous people,” said Angus Palmer, general manager of Wigwamen, which runs over 600 social housing units across the city.

While the Aboriginal population in Toronto is estimated at about 80,000, homelessness is still a big challenge – as many as 33 per cent of outdoor homeless people self-identify as Aboriginal.

“The waiting list is in excess of 800 individuals and households at any given moment,” said Palmer, noting efforts of non-profit organizations such as Wigwamen are still insufficient compared to the level of need.

“People are living in units that are not affordable, and poorly maintained. People are reduced to couch surfing. You can find three unrelated groups of people living in one unit. It’s a very tough situation.”

The group recently acquired a 145-unit building in the West Don Lands to add to its housing properties. But rent in many of the units is still too high to be called affordable for most of indigenous people in the city, he said.

Part of the solution could be establishing a national Aboriginal housing program that would be dedicated to tackling housing issues for indigenous people, he said. There are small groups trying to address the challenge but their efforts come nowhere near satisfying the demand without a coordinated program.

Palmer attended last Friday’s housing summit and is hopeful the three levels of governments will work out an appropriate long-term solution to the social housing challenges for aboriginal people.