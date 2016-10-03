Loss of provincial funding hurts school with autistic kids

A Toronto private school offering nursery, kindergarten and specialized classes for children with autism might have to close because some of its provincial funding has been cut, according to the head of the school.

“We got our last cheque on August 1st and we need money,” said Janet MacDougall, executive director of Yes I Can! school.

The school got $300,000 over two years from the provincial ministry of education, according to ministry spokesperson Heather Irwin.

That funding, initially due to end in 2015, was extended through this past August. Along with the extension, however, came an understanding that the school would come up with a plan to wean itself off the provincial subsidy. That plan — which the province had been asking for since it initially funded the school, said Irwin — never came.

In a press conference Monday, Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown ripped the province’s move to stop funding the program as “shortsighted,” and “unequivocally the wrong decision.”

Senator Jim Munson, a longtime advocate for people with autism, said the province should be spending more money rather than cutting existing funding.

“We are not talking about multi-millions of dollars here, we are talking about a main street nursery school that is offering a place for a child to grow and learn and be part of our society,” Munson said after the press conference.

“To me, that sounds like a wonderful place to be that should never be allowed to close.”

Yes I Can! offers specialized programs for children with autism, ranging kindergarten prep to improving social and communication skills. There are also classes for non-autistic children.

MacDougall said she’s hopeful the government will reconsider renewing its support of the school — which she says teaches more than 120 children, over 50 who have autism.

“I believe that if we had merit enough to be funded initially, why not now?” said MacDougall, who confirmed she did not provide the government with a transition plan, because she believes the school still deserves the funding.

In Question Period Monday, Premier Kathleen Wynne said her government’s intention was always for the school to get more money from the City of Toronto.

“We’ve been trying to get Yes I Can! into that relationship so that they could have that sustainable funding. I still hope that will happen,” Wynne said.

Therese Damaso, of Toronto’s Children’s Services said in an email that the city gave the school more than $300,000 in funding last year. She said the city is still planning to provide Yes I Can! with funding, but not enough to replace what it had been getting from the province.

Before it got funding from the Ministry of Education, Yes I Can! was getting provincial-level support from the Ministry of Children and Youth Services.

Parents of children at Yes I Can! praised the school’s approach of integrating autistic kids with other children.

“I don’t know of any of any other school that integrates children with autism, at such a young age, into a typical classroom,” said Nina Andrade, whose 9-year-old son Luke was diagnosed with autism at age 2.

Luke he went to Yes I Can! for four years, taking a program to help him improve his communication skills.

Andrade was so impressed with Yes I Can! that she sent her 3 ½-year-old daughter Lauren there for nursery school.

She says both of her children benefited from the school in different ways, because of the how it allows children with different abilities play and learn together.