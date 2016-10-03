Rookie Etobicoke MP James Maloney recruiting local young people for youth council

James Maloney wants to bring fresh ideas to the table in his Etobicoke constituency.

And, he’s turning to fresh faces to make it happen.

The Liberal MP is recruiting young people ages 15 to 24 to join a new Constituency Youth Council, building on a call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for young voices to be part of the country’s decision-making process.

“I’ve been going around high schools and I find that teenagers and young adults are enthusiastic about their neighbourhood and its growth,” said Maloney, a rookie MP. “We intend to continue to tap into young minds and ideas to determine what issues are of a greater concerns to them.”

It’s not yet clear how many people will be on the new council, but Maloney said the goal is to put together a diverse group. Areas of focus include employment, LGBTQ issues and climate change, he said.

Youth councils aren’t a new concept in politics, and those who’ve had the experience say young people want more engagement than simple consultations.

“A lot of young people feel disenfranchised,” said Kevin Vuong, former member of the Toronto Youth Cabinet and co-chair of Toronto Youth Equity Strategy. “We don’t always see our feedback and recommendations incorporated into the policies, and it ends up being a meaningless engagement.”

It’s commendable that Maloney and other politicians are taking the lead to give youth a platform, but young people need to be assured what they’re saying is being heard, Vuong said.

Former police chief Bill Blair for example established a youth advisory committee, but the meetings ended up being “essentially pizza parties.”