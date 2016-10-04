Downsview school encourages students to walk to class with new initiative

Ever since she started walking to school about a year ago, 13-year-old Jessica Mancini has found she arrives more alert and ready for classes.

“The air helps wake me up in the morning,” she said.

Now, the Grade 8 student at St. Raphael Catholic School is helping lead a push to get her peers walking and biking to school.

Every day on the announcements, Mancini and fellow student Ryan Walsh remind kids of the benefits of walking, and they hand out stickers to students who walk or bike to school on the last Friday of every month, dubbed “walk to school day.”

Phys-ed teacher Cristian Fazzini said the school, “smack in the middle of a suburban neighbourhood,” is in a prime spot for active transportation.

“The kids love it,” he said. “Parents not so much sometimes, certainly if they’re in a rush.”

The number of kids walking to school in the Toronto has dropped 14 per cent over the last 30 years, according to a recent Metrolinx study.

Fazzini hopes his school can help reverse that trend.

“Hopefully this will lead to something,” he said.

So far it is. After a year and a half, Fazzini says he sees more children walking or biking to school and the team is conducting a survey to track the exact numbers.

In addition to the health benefits associated with active transportation, Fazzini said commuting is also a safety issue at the school.

A crush of parents dropping off kids in the morning and afternoon causes traffic that can get “pretty hairy at some points,” he said.

The school was first approached with the idea by Green Communities Canada, an association of community organizations working on environmental issues.

Six other schools in Toronto are part of their Project Lifecycle program to encourage biking and walking to school, said facilitator Armi De Francia.