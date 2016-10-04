Man pulled out of Lake Ontario without vital signs
The man was found near Unwin Ave. between Tommy Thompson Park and Leslie St. and is in life-threatening condition on Tuesday night.
A man was pulled out of Lake Ontario with vital signs absent on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. near Unwin Ave. between Tommy Thompson Park and Leslie St.
He is believed to have fallen out of a boat, Toronto paramedics said, and he is life-threatening condition.
Toronto Police 55 Division is investigating.
