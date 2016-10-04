Trailer Park Boys whisky tones down website to stay on LCBO shelves

The catch-22 in the rye aisle has been solved.

A company behind the new Trailer Park Boys whisky has quietly axed part of its website promoting heavy morning drinking and smoking big fat joints, which had raised the ire of the government and opposition parties.

That smooths the way for Thursday’s launch of Liquormen’s Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky at the Queen’s Quay and Liberty Village LCBO stores with cast members Ricky and Bubbles signing bottles for fans.

“They voluntarily took that down,” Deputy Premier Deb Matthews said of the controversial “recipes” section of the web site, which otherwise remains sprinkled with the f-word.

She lamented the free publicity the kerfuffle has given the brand, which has been sold in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and elsewhere for more than a year, as the Trailer Park Boys trade on their partying ways in the comedy program.

“That is a concern . . . that this is playing exactly the way they would like it to play.”

Indeed, cast member Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles, took to his @MSmithBubbles Twitter account linking to a news story on the saga with the hashtag #DopeNLiquor.

LCBO officials reached out to Liquormen’s promoters after Premier Kathleen Wynne said parts of the website were out of synch with the agency’s mandate of social responsibility.



“Some of the ‘drink early, drink often’ kind of stuff was not the way we want to promote the consumption of alcohol,” Matthews said.

She noted the whisky’s web site is separate from the liquor agency.

“We control what happens within the LCBO . . . , but companies doing advertising outside of that . . . there’s a limit to our control.”

Matthews acknowledged the whisky is aimed at a certain demographic.

“This is a company that has an angle that might not attract all of our sensibilities . . . . I am probably not the target market for them.”

She added, smiling, “I am kind of a Murdoch Mysteries kind of gal.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the incident shows “there’s a lesson to be learned here.”

“This is one instance where it appears the LCBO didn’t do their due diligence in terms of partnering with this particular manufacturer.”

Rock Spirits, a division of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp., distributes the rye made in Alberta. Officials did not return a call seeking comment.