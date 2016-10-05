Crown withdraws 2 charges against Toronto police officer regarding teen’s suicide

Crown prosecutors withdrew two charges against a Toronto police officer on Wednesday in relation to his involvement in a man’s suicide in High Park last winter.

The Special Investigations Unit announced in June that Const. Kyle Upjohn had been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life. The Crown withdrew those two charges Wednesday, but stated it was proceeding to trial on a charge of breach of trust.

The SIU said police were contacted around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 regarding a suicide attempt by a 19-year-old man inside the west-end park. The man, named in court documents as Alexandre Boucher, was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. that day.

The SIU added an additional charge of breach of trust by a public officer in August. The provincial watchdog investigates incidents across the province where a civilian is seriously injured, hurt, or sexually assaulted during an interaction with police.

Speaking to Newstalk 1010 outside Toronto’s courthouse, Upjohn’s lawyer Gary Clewley said the charges of “ought not to have been laid.”

“There was no evidence that the conduct alleged against the officer had anything to do with the death,” Clewley said.