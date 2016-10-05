News / Toronto

Man in police photo linked to Blue Jays beer can incident identified as Ken Pagan

The incident involved a partially full can of beer lobbed by a spectator in the seventh inning of the Blue Jays’ extremely tight wild-card showdown against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night.

Middle: A police handout photo of the alleged beer thrower. Left and right: pictures from Ken Pagan's social media profiles.

Middle: A police handout photo of the alleged beer thrower. Left and right: pictures from Ken Pagan's social media profiles.

The man in a police photo linked to the beer can incident from last night’s Blue Jays' wild-card game has been identified by Metro News. He is Ken Pagan, a copy editor at Postmedia's Hamilton office, a co-worker said.

The Toronto Sun, who are owned and operated by Postmedia, posted an offer for a $1,000 reward for any information leading to identification of the beer thrower.

The ID has since been confirmed by the Toronto Sun, and was previously coroborated by someone working in Postmedia's Hamilton office, who did not wish to be named.

The incident involved a partially full can of beer lobbed by a spectator in the seventh inning of the Blue Jays’ tight wild-card showdown against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night. The can nearly hit Orioles left-fielder Hyun Soo Kim.

A co-worker who declined to be named said the man rushed out of the office shortly after the photo was released to the public.

Social media was ablaze Tuesday night and Wednesday with speculation on the incident, with many adamant that the thrower was actually a woman.

Managers at Postmedia were contacted and declined to comment.

Pagan has since deleted some of his social media accounts.

Pagan deleted his social media accounts shortly after his photo was circulated by police.

Pagan deleted his social media accounts shortly after his photo was circulated by police.

Pagan deleted his social media accounts shortly after his photo was circulated by police.

Pagan deleted his social media accounts shortly after his photo was circulated by police.

