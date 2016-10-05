U of T students call for more say in sexual violence policy

Students at the University of Toronto are calling for a larger seat at the table as the school develops new sexual violence guidelines.

Under new provincial legislation, all universities and colleges have to put in place standalone sexual assault and harassment policies by Jan. 2017.

U of T released its draft policy in September, but some student groups are critical of the document and the process, saying both fail to reflect their voices.

Ellie Ade Kur, a PhD student in the school’s geography program and a co-founder of the campus’ Silence is Violence chapter, said university-led focus groups were held during the summer, when many students weren’t around. Fall consultations organized by student unions were not well attended, she said, as they conflicted with frosh week.

“There’s not much time to take this in, and digest it and critique it,” said Ade Kur, adding the draft policy is “incredibly vague.”

Ade Kur, who reported a sexual assault to the university of Toronto as an undergraduate, is one of the women featured in Metro’s ongoing five part series on sexual assault on campus.

She worries the lack of detail will allow the university to maintain the status quo when it comes to sexual assault on campus.

Ade Kur added the policy also makes no mention of rape culture, and isn’t specific enough about training or accountability for front-line workers.

U of T spokeswoman Althea Blackburn-Evans said the draft policy is the product of nearly two years of consultations.

She added the draft includes a “number of significant changes,” including distinguishing between disclosing incidents and making a formal report, and said education of front-line workers is a key priority.

Students now have the opportunity to comment on the draft policy before it’s finalized, Blackburn-Evans said.

“We really want to get it right. We want to hear from our community,” she said, adding all students and staff can provide feedback through an online forum.

But Cassandra Williams, vice-president of university affairs for the University of Toronto Students’ Union, called the consultations “inadequate” and said they were being “off-loaded” onto students’ unions.