High Park's slippery capybaras may be getting upgraded digs

The most famous residents of Toronto’s High Park Zoo could soon see a home reno.

Friends of High Park Zoo, a non-profit that raises money for the free facility, is fundraising to finance a multi-million dollar overhaul of its master plan that includes upgrades to the capybara pen.

Among other things, plans call for restoration and expansion to the century-old log structure that houses the animals along with an expanded outdoor swimming area, board chairman John Formosa said.

“They love swimming,” Formosa said about the zoo’s three dog-size rodents. “When they got away that’s where they were, in the ponds in the park.”

Overall, updating the zoo’s master plan is expected to cost about $20 million, Formosa said. A “small chunk” of that is being financed by the city, but the non-profit is also looking for funding from the federal government and private donors. It’s also hoping to renew its five-year lease with the city this week.

Attendance at High Park Zoo went up over 37 per cent last year to more than 700,000 people, according to figures from Friends of High Park Zoo. The non-profit formed in 2012 to keep the zoo alive in the face of city budget cuts.

Other animals, will of course, benefit from upgrades.

The peacocks, for example, will get a new aviary. One of the birds escaped in 2015 and was spotted on various Roncesvalles rooftops before it came back on it’s own.

Although the city has said the capybaras got free during a transfer and the facility was not at fault, Formosa said part of the goal of the restoration is to prevent future escapes.

“You have to look at the infrastructure there, not much has been done to it for 50 years at least” he said, adding they hope to have a contractor on board early next year if the money comes through.

Rexford D. Lord, a retired ecologist who has herded capybaras on ranches across South America, said he’s happy the animals will get more room to splash around, as being in water is a big part of their natural habitat.

But, he said, the zoo might also consider an additional amenity.

“I’ve seen capybaras in captivity, and places where they have a chance to mud bathe, their skin and their fur look really good, and where they can’t mud bathe they look awful,” he said.