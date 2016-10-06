Ontario sports store raising money for alleged beer thrower's legal defence

One of Ken Pagan’s friends from his time as a sports editor at the North Bay Nugget is showing his support for the alleged beer tosser with a fundraising campaign for his legal defence.

Paul McLean, owner of the Skater’s Edge Source for Sports in North Bay, is selling #FREEPAGZ T-shirts for $10, with half the proceeds promised for Pagan’s legal fees.

“The man I know and his love for sports — specifically baseball — I just can’t believe that’s him and looking at the videos out there, it’s pretty inconclusive,” says McLean, who also played hockey in a league with Pagan. "I’ve never known him to get drunk and make a bad a judgment call."

“It’s a small thing we can do, but there’s a lot of pressure against him, so if the town of North Bay can rally for him, we want to do that. We want the best for him," he said.

On Wednesday, Metro identified Pagan as the man in the image released by the Toronto police in relation to their investigation of the beer can toss incident during the Jays’ wild-card game against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

So far, McLean says he’s sold about 20 T-shirts and has had requests from as far away as Ottawa, Waterloo, Ont. and Manitoba. If it turns out Pagan is the man behind the beer can toss, McLean said he would be “very disappointed” and donate the money to the North Bay Baseball Association instead.