Adele wins over Toronto fans with her custom Blue Jays jersey

Toronto loves Adele. Toronto loves its Blue Jays. When the two came together last night, fans went wild.

The British superstar ended her Thursday show wearing a Blue Jays jersey with ‘Adele’ emblazoned on her back.

It seems that her feelings are mutual. The Blue Jays responded over social media with posts saying “Hello from the other side (of Bremner).”

“Seeing Adele decked out in a Blue Jays jersey makes my Torontonian heart happy,” tweeted one fan.

Norm Kelly was quick to take credit for her idea. The councilor had tweeted at Adele on Oct. 4 to wear a Blue Jays jersey.

“Thanks for taking my advice,” he wrote Thursday night.

This truly is #OurMoment after clinching the wild card game and Thursday’s landslide 10-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

As the Jays head into Game 2 Friday afternoon and Adele prepares for her final concert in town, one thing is certain: It's showtime.