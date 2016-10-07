No apples (or chocolate) for teacher at these Canadian schools

Apple for the teacher? Not in some classrooms, where apples — and even peaches — are now forbidden fruits.

And forget chocolate at two elementary schools in Peel Region, where the sweet treat isn’t welcome in any form because of a staff member’s extreme reaction to the smell of it.

Food allergies and sensitivities have prompted a number of schools to turn to bans and restrictions, solutions some parents decry as unfair and impractical for the rest of the kids.

Though nut bans are common and widely accepted in Ontario schools, some question how far to go for other foods.

“There’s no allergy organization that I’m aware of that would support a widespread ban on apples or chocolate,” said Dr. Douglas Mack, a McMaster University professor who heads the anaphylaxis section at the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

“That’s just reality — I’m not making a judgment.”

Mack said true fruit allergies are rare; it’s much more common to “have milder symptoms toward apples … you really have to eat this food to have a severe reaction to it, or a life-threatening, anaphylactic reaction to it.”

While bans may work for preschoolers “where you have very limited control as to what they are eating and sharing … (but otherwise) you really don’t have a lot of support for a food ban” in most developed countries.

“We try to train our students to live in the world, and develop skills that in the long term are going to be important,” he added. “They need to know they should not be eating without epinephrine (an EpiPen). They should not be sharing food. They should not be eating food they are allergic to.”

That’s the strategy Montreal-area mom Annie Boisvert has used for her 5-year-old son Thomas, who has 17 allergies — to peaches, kiwis, nectarines, strawberries, tomatoes and legumes, among others. He has had three anaphylactic reactions so far in his life, one from a kiwi.

He is now in kindergarten, and instead of pushing for restrictions on foods other kids bring, Boisvert worked with the school, its nurse and her son’s teacher to come up with a strict hygiene protocol that has worked well so far.

“We called six months prior to the first day,” she said. “We put in place really good measures to clean hands and we warned everybody.”

Students wash their hands upon entering the classroom. At snack time, the teacher screens what other kids’ have brought, and if it’s something Thomas is allergic to, they don’t sit together. The school also has brought in help for the teacher to sanitize tables and desks after eating.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s R.H. McGregor elementary told families that while “no foods are officially banned from the school,” kids have been told not to bring apples to school because of a young student’s life-threatening allergy.

How best to handle a child’s allergies depends on their age and severity of allergy, said Beatrice Povolo, director of advocacy for Food Allergy Canada.

Once a child is diagnosed, “you don’t know how severe the reaction will be” and there’s a big unknown because each exposure can bring a different reaction.

“When it comes to schools, the thing we always counsel schools and parents is to work together to determine the proper strategy,” she said. (The organization prefers not to use the word “ban” because of the negative connotation.)

Under the 2006 Sabrina’s Law, all of Ontario’s public schools have to have a plan in place to deal with anaphylactic allergies. It does not specify banning foods.

Food Allergy Canada promotes policies “within the environment that make sense ... and it’s important to incorporate everything else like staff training and education, supervision, and to (consider) the ages of the children and their ability to understand what they can and cannot do,” said Povolo.

David Farnell, founding “dad” and chief executive officer of catering company Real Food for Real Kids, has run into issues when accommodating food allergies for schools and daycares.

At one school, where apples were prohibited, the company started making a peach sauce instead of applesauce, only to be informed that peaches were now banned, too.

“Of course, our first priority is kids’ safety,” he said. “We have to weigh real, tangible risks every day and we take what we do incredibly seriously” and have a kitchen built to prevent cross-contamination of food.

But restricting foods like apples “does not consider the implications of several of these kinds of allergies converging in one school,” said Farnell.

“What happens when a student with a dairy allergy, one with a gluten allergy and one with an apple or citrus allergy all attend the same school. Will that school ban pizza and pasta? All milk products, including yogurt snacks or cheese? All apples or applesauce or apple pie — or even that apple your child wants to give their teacher as thanks for teaching them how to read?”

At Toronto Catholic elementary school Our Lady of Wisdom, one student has a severe apple allergy, so the snack program excludes apple products.