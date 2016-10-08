Blue Jays fever in Sioux Lookout takes on deeper meaning

SIOUX LOOKOUT, ONT.—Nestled between the township of Hudson and Sioux Lookout, just off Hwy. 664 and at the end of a bumpy stretch of gravel road, is a downtrodden baseball diamond 1,700 kilometres from the home of the Blue Jays.

The mix of open space scattered with damp grass and empty patches of dirt and mud belongs to Pelican Falls First Nation High School, whose students hail from far and wide.

But come September, it will be a brand new ballgame for the school, thanks to a $150,000 cheque from the Jays’ charity.

Pelican Falls was awarded the maximum amount of funding for a new field in August through the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams grant program. Construction of the diamond is anticipated to be complete by the start of the 2017 school year.

For students playing outfield, sprinting after a fly ball is an exercise in caution, given the sodden and mushy earth.

Staff and students worry about tumbles and twisted ankles.

Now an upgraded backstop, an actual pitching mound and new grass are on their way. Lighting for evening baseball is also in the works.

“The ground now is so mushy and there are lot of bumps so the ball bounces a lot,” said Donovan Keetash. The Grade 10 student from Cat Lake First Nation added it was “pretty awesome” to hear about the new field, where he plans to work on his running speed and batting average.

“The sound when you hit the bat — it feels likes it’s going to be a home run — that’s the best part of baseball,” the 19-year-old said. He added that friends made through sports were a big reason he didn’t drop out two years ago.



Despite being so far from Toronto, Jays fever was alive and well at Pelican Falls high school as the division series with the Texas Rangers began Thursday.

To celebrate, the school’s student lounge had been turned into a miniature Rogers Centre and the seats were quickly packed with teenage fans sporting caps and homemade signs. It wasn’t long before a queue had formed in front of the school’s tuck shop turned concession stand, where members of the student council handed out ballgame staples like hot dogs and popcorn.

In between innings (and bites of pizza), Grade 11 student Hosea Gray from Cat Lake looks out for his favourite player, Roberto Osuna. “He’s calm in really close games,” says Gray, who said the new field will be a welcome addition when he returns to Pelican Falls for Grade 12. “It’ll be easier to run on without getting hurt.”

Graham Coughlin, Pelican Falls’ student success co-ordinator, emphasized sports are a drawing to help students maintain interest in school. He hopes the new field will bolster Pelican Falls already impressive retention rate, which hovered around the high 80s last year.

“The are so many kids who enjoy coming to school because they don’t have organized sports in their home communities,” said Coughlin. “It means a lot for the students to see an outside organization like the Blue Jays invest in them.

“Coming from the Far North, they can feel forgotten about.”

Robert Witchel, executive director of the Jays Care Foundation, recalled the students’ excitement when he visited the school in August.

“There was definitely something special about the announcement and welcome we received,” he said. “Kids from First Nations, just statistically speaking, are dealing with a lot more challenges than your average Canadian child so it was an absolute pleasure to let these kids know that the Blue Jays are really interested in helping them create a special space to play baseball.”

The Northern Nishnawbe Education Council oversees the high school, on the shoreline of Pelican Lake. To an outsider, the wide-open space is isolated (the nearest movie theatre more than two hours away) but for the 180 teens enrolled there, it’s a gateway to the future.

NNEC project manager A.J. Haapa explained that the Field of Dreams grant was a good fit, because its focus is to help underprivileged youth by creating safe spaces.

Leaving home to attend high school is the reality for Pelican Falls’ 180 students, who bus and fly to Sioux Lookout (population 5,000) from 24 remote northern Ontario reserves. For many, school and community are divided by hundreds of kilometres, an endless wilderness and the absence of their families.

“Many times, it’s hard for students to make friends with youth from other communities because they’re all unfamiliar with each other,” said Haapa. “Sports offer our students a chance to develop their social skills, life skills and an opportunity to make new friends.”

Shawn Hordy, who has worked as a health and phys. ed. director at Pelican Falls for the past seven years, believes sports like baseball and softball are teaching tools for students to practise classic life skills such as teamwork and communication.

“Learning how to cover for each other on bases and throws is teaching them how to work with each other,” said Hordy, originally from Thunder Bay. “There is also the responsibility component of showing up to your games.”

Hordy described a class field trip to Subway to illustrate the tough transitions some students face when they leave home.

“One of the students, a 15-year-old, pointed to one of the vegetables and asked me what the ‘green stuff’ was. I told her it was lettuce. Then she pointed to the tomatoes and said what are you those, I’ve never had them before, are they good?”

Hordy said the Jays’ gift delivers some much-deserved recognition for the kids.