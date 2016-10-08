Toronto police searching for suspect in $1M diamond fraud
Police say the suspect impersonated a doctor and gave a fraudulent cheque in exchange for the diamonds.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly defrauded a man of $1 million worth of diamonds.
Police say the 61-year-old victim had arranged to meet a man who was interested in purchasing a large quantity of coloured diamonds.
The two met at a restaurant in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area on Wednesday evening.
The buyer, who said he was a doctor, wrote the man a cheque in exchange for the jewels. Police say the cheque was later found to be fraudulent.
Security images from the restaurant show the suspect, described as around 50 years of age, approximately 5'10" with short dark hair. Police say he was wearing an olive-coloured Kippah, a beige shirt and dark pants.
