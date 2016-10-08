Toronto police searching for suspect in $1M diamond fraud

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly defrauded a man of $1 million worth of diamonds.



Police say the 61-year-old victim had arranged to meet a man who was interested in purchasing a large quantity of coloured diamonds.



The two met at a restaurant in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area on Wednesday evening.



The buyer, who said he was a doctor, wrote the man a cheque in exchange for the jewels. Police say the cheque was later found to be fraudulent.

