Torontonians rally American ex-pats to vote against Trump

As a Canadian, Abbas Qureshi can’t vote in the upcoming American presidential election. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to shape its outcome.

The 39-year-old Toronto resident is one of dozens of Canadians who volunteered their time Monday fielding calls to thousands of Americans living in the GTA and other parts of the country.

Their goal is two-fold: Getting more American ex-pats registered to vote, and asking them to vote against Donald Trump.

“Canada works hand in hand with the U.S., but Canada cannot work hand in hand with Trump,” said Qureshi, who is concerned by comments Trump has made about Muslims.

“As a Muslim Canadian, I need to tell Americans that this election is important not just for you, but for the whole world. We need somebody who is peaceful, not an obnoxious man, to be in a powerful position,” he said.

Monday’s exercise was organized by Avaaz, a global organization that advocates on issues ranging from climate change to democratic participation and human rights.

As the U.S. election draws closer, Avaaz has created a simple tool for Americans living abroad to register and request a ballot.

Local Avaaz organizer Andrew Nazdin hopes members of the diaspora can impact the result of the election – especially in so-called “swing states.” He said the ex-pat voters they’ve contacted so far are “overwhelmingly progressive” and excited to get out and vote.

Nazdin called Trump “a real global threat,” and said his policies on issues like climate change, nuclear weapons and women’s rights would make the world “a lot less” safe.

“The Avaaz community wants to make sure he gets nowhere near the White House because he would ruin everything that we love,” he said.