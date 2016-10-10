Man with Lou Gehrig’s disease stuck in hospital psych ward pleading to leave

Facing deportation is the least of Hassan Ason Mazinani’s problems.

Three years ago, the 42-year-old refugee from Iran was diagnosed with the debilitating and usually fatal Lou Gehrig’s disease. In despair, he says he made three failed suicide attempts before being admitted to the psychiatric ward at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Three years later, he’s still on the ward — and his dying wish is to get out.

“I’m dying in the worst possible way,” says Mazinani, slurring his words, a symptom that worsened in the past year as the illness progressed. “I do not belong in the psych ward. I’ve been isolated in my own room for almost three years. This is driving me crazy.”

Once a bodybuilder who worked in construction and as a bouncer at a Vaughan nightclub, Mazinani says he now spends most of his day in bed playing online poker or sleeping as he finds it too exhausting to move around with his walker and doesn’t want to interact with the other patients.

Mazinani has struggled with drug addiction and has had several run-ins with the law over the years, including convictions for possession of narcotics, drug trafficking and firearms charges between 1993 and 2007.

He was ordered deported in 2000 and later immigration officials twice deemed him a danger to the public, in 2002 and 2008, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. He can’t be physically removed from Canada, however, because Tehran has refused to issue him a travel document. A CBSA spokesperson confirmed Mazinani is still under a removal order, but stressed he is not being detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Mazinani was admitted to hospital in December 2013 after attempting to take his own life when he learned he had Lou Gehrig’s, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, after a broken leg failed to heal. The progressive neurological disease destroys nerve cells and leads to the wasting of muscles and paralysis and is usually fatal within two to five years.

Although Mazinani says he is no longer suicidal, he remains on the hospital psych ward because he has not been able to secure a care facility willing to take him that meets his needs and is within the city so his stepmom can visit.

“They tried to put me in community housing, but look at me,” he says, opening his gnarled hands. “I have high needs. I can’t look after myself. I can hardly move with my walker.”

In fact, Mazinani says he had given up hope of getting out of the ward altogether and earlier this year started looking for a lawyer to help him arrange a physician-assisted death. That’s when civil litigation lawyer Jonathan Rosenstein got involved.

However, the lawyer said he soon realized Mazinani’s desire to die had a lot to do with his confinement and isolation at the hospital.

“It’s very frustrating to be stuck in a psych ward surrounded by people with mental health issues,” said Rosenstein. “He has an incurable disease and ongoing daily needs of life, but hospital is not designed for someone like him. What he needs is to move into a long-term care facility. He has been following a myriad of processes and he just fell through the cracks.”

A spokesperson for St. Mike’s declined to comment on Mazinani’s case, saying, “It’s not our practice to speak publicly about a patient’s condition.” The Toronto Central Community Care Access Centre, which helps connect patients to the care they need, also declined to comment citing “privacy reasons.”

Meanwhile, after the Star began making inquiries about Mazinani’s situation, his provincial health coverage was cut off, said Rosenstein. He said he was told the provincial health ministry received a complaint that Mazinani no longer had permanent resident status in Ontario and therefore was not eligible for coverage.

Ottawa does cover health care for refugees, failed refugees and migrants facing removal, like Mazinani, under its interim federal health program. However, the program only covers medical expenses and losing OHIP will put his access to a long-term care facility in jeopardy. A homeless shelter may now be the only option for him if he leaves the hospital.

Mazinani was just 16 in 1990 when he says his father, a film producer, helped him flee the post-revolution regime in Tehran by putting him on a flight to Toronto to join his older brother, Amir.

With no parental supervision, Mazinani said he and Amir, who was two years older, made bad choices, abusing drugs and getting involved in crime. Amir ultimately died of a heroin overdose in 1994, Mazinani said.

His parents came for Amir’s funeral and stayed, but he said he had a strained relationship with his father because he couldn’t forgive him for dumping him and his brother in Canada. He also said he felt abandoned by his mother, who returned to Iran in 1995, because she had a tough time adjusting to life in Canada. He said he never saw or spoke to her since.

Audrey Miller, a life care planner retained by Mazinani’s lawyer to assist him, said her client had been offered several options including supportive and transitional housing in Niagara Falls, Brantford and Newmarket — all not suitable for his needs.

Since Mazinani is on methadone to treat his drug problems, the choice for a long-term care facility to accommodate his medical needs is further limited. Miller said a request to St. Mike’s to discuss the further reduction of his methadone is pending.

Most recently, Mazinani applied to two long-term care facilities in Toronto but both refused him admission, citing his “verbal aggression” and criminal history, including “possession of narcotics, concealed weapon and mischief,” as well as “suicidal ideation.”

The “verbal aggression” allegations stemmed from two complaints against Mazinani by St. Mike’s staff, in 2015 and 2016, though no physical injuries were reported in both incidents.

“Hassan fell through the cracks of a large bureaucracy. He was without an advocate and did not understand or know how the system worked and what resources were available,” said Miller.

“His medical status, particular situation and needs did not clearly fit into one housing category. The ‘system’ has been unable to accommodate him. A very sad situation for a dying fellow.”

In August, Mazinani filed an appeal with the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, pleading for understanding and arguing that his suicide attempts and depression stemmed from his illness and prolonged isolation.