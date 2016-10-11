Shots fired at legal marijuana grow operation in Uxbridge, Ontario

UXBRIDGE, Ont. - Durham regional police say five men are facing charges after gunshots were fired at a legal marijuana grow operation in Uxbridge, Ont.

They say employees on the site about 70 kilometres northeast of Toronto reported hearing gun shots and several men arguing on Saturday.

Police say tactical and canine units searched the property and located five suspects, two vehicles, a loaded .22-calibre rifle, 52 rounds of ammunition and a replica handgun.

Five Kawartha Lakes, Ont., men - ranging in age from 23 to 29 - are charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace and trespass at night.

Investigators say one complainant also reported a man was on the property Friday night attempting to cut the fence and pointed a handgun at the employee when confronted.