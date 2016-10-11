Shots fired at legal marijuana grow operation in Uxbridge, Ontario
Five Kawartha Lakes, Ont., men - ranging in age from 23 to 29 - are charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace and trespass at night.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
UXBRIDGE, Ont. - Durham regional police say five men are facing charges after gunshots were fired at a legal marijuana grow operation in Uxbridge, Ont.
They say employees on the site about 70 kilometres northeast of Toronto reported hearing gun shots and several men arguing on Saturday.
Police say tactical and canine units searched the property and located five suspects, two vehicles, a loaded .22-calibre rifle, 52 rounds of ammunition and a replica handgun.
Five Kawartha Lakes, Ont., men - ranging in age from 23 to 29 - are charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace and trespass at night.
Investigators say one complainant also reported a man was on the property Friday night attempting to cut the fence and pointed a handgun at the employee when confronted.
One of the accused is also facing a charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Halifax streets blocked off after debris falls off Fenwick Tower
-
The mysterious Ottawa property at the centre of an international terror lawsuit
-
Hockey fight puts young man in Halifax hospital with serious head injuries
-
Call me an outlaw: I will keep breaking laws on Toronto's streets and I won't apologize
-
Tory's Toronto
Call me an outlaw: I will keep breaking laws on Toronto's streets and I won't apologize
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto politicians banking too heavily on 'private sector magic'
-
Humans of Toronto
Halloween onesie inspires dreams of a Toronto creature sighting
-
Tory's Toronto
If Presto is the TTC's future, the future doesn't look bright