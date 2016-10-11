As Toronto enforces the pedestrian countdown law, New York scraps it

It’s a familiar sight at busy intersections across Toronto. The countdown starts and pedestrians dart across the street thinking they still have fifteen, ten, or even 5 seconds left to make it.

But according to the Highway Traffic Act it’s against the law to start crossing when the hand is flashing, which is when the countdown starts.

Both the police and Mayor John Tory are reminding pedestrians about the law, as part of an education and enforcement blitz aimed at clearing congestion.

However, while police and politicians in Toronto are cracking down on pedestrians, New York City scrapped the countdown law altogether last month – framing it as a matter of life and death.

“Nearly every day, someone is injured or killed crossing our streets and it is past time we update our laws to adequately protect pedestrians,” said New York’s Public Advocate, Letitia James, after city council unanimously approved the change.

“This common sense legislation will ensure that countdown clocks accurately portray the time pedestrians have to cross our streets,” James added.

Pedestrians in the Big Apple are now allowed to start crossing during the countdown, until the ‘don’t walk’ signal appears.

According to New York councillor Ydanis Rodriguez, the change closes a legal “loophole” that let drivers off the hook for collisions with pedestrians were crossing during the countdown.

Rodriguez has been an ardent supporter of New York’s Vision Zero initiative, and hopes the new rules will make streets safer.

“We've seen rampant abuse of the right of way, with cars whipping around corners without worrying once about pedestrians,” he said.

“In cases when a pedestrian would get struck by a motorist while they had the flashing signal, the police and prosecutors would basically say the motorist was not at fault,” said Ben Fried, editor of the active transportation website Streetsblog.

Fried said many New Yorkers were surprised this wasn’t already the law.

“It really wasn’t about influencing pedestrian behaviour, it was more about shaping the law to reflect how people are already walking,” he said.

Dylan Reid of the pedestrian advocacy group Walk Toronto said he’d like to see the same changes made in Toronto, as many people start crossing on countdowns anyway.

The Ministry of Transportation has said it has no plans to revise the Highway Traffic Act, but Reid said the city should push provincial officials to reconsider.

“At the moment basically our laws don’t really match the assumption and the infrastructure,” he said.