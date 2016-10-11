Taking Shakespeare to unlikely places in Toronto

Victoria Urquhart got an unexpected request after she and her fledgling theatre troupe performed a Shakespearean mash-up on the subway six years ago.

“My grandmother called and said, ‘I’d love for you to come to my retirement residence,’” she recalls.

The rest is history.

The Spur-of-the-Moment Shakespeare Collective kicks off its ninth session of bringing the Bard’s comedies and tragedies to unlikely places on Oct. 21. The 13-member group will perform bits and pieces from different plays at shelters, hospitals, senior residences and hospices across Toronto.

The theme this year is “finding a common language,” and they’ll be providing some translations along with developing a few scenes in languages other than English.

“It doesn’t matter what language you speak, whether it’s Shakespeare or Spanish, you still understand the human connection,” Urquhart said.

The collective performs in cafeterias, on more traditional stages and at individual bedsides, where Urquhart said they often have the most “meaningful interactions.”

For performer Genevieve Adam, who will play fairy king Oberon in A Midsummer Night's Dream, it’s about showing audiences that Shakespeare is not just something “old people watch at Stratford.”

“People are always like ‘the arts, what’s the point?’ this feels like a way to demonstrate the value,” she said.

The beauty of Shakespeare, said Darcy Gerhart, one of the directors, is that even 400 years later “the characters are some of the most full, rich people you’ll ever encounter,” something that’s especially needed when people are waiting for surgery or important test results.