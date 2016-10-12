One man dead after three-vehicle collision in Caledon

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police responded to a call for the collision between a flat-bed delivery truck, a Chevrolet Impala, and a Toyota Corolla on Highway 9 near Heart Lake Rd. at around 4 p.m.

According to police, a westbound Chevrolet crossed over on Highway 9 and collided head-on with the flat-bed truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Derek Murray Fischer, 30, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead on scene, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The unknown driver of the truck was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unclear whether the driver of the Toyota Corolla suffered any injuries.

Police were also not able to provide any information on what caused the collision.