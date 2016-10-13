Doctors too cold and clinical when women miscarry or lose a baby

“You are no longer pregnant.” Those are the first words Toronto mom Madelaine (who did not want her last name used) remembers hearing from the health practitioner who had just removed the dead fetus from her uterus.

“You are no longer pregnant.” A statement so de facto, it can only be referred to as cold. Like a dentist giving you a filling and announcing, “There, you no longer have a cavity.” Only this was a baby. Madelaine’s baby, and the second one she’d lost.

You might be thinking: “What a shockingly insensitive thing to say to a woman who’s just had such an invasive and heartbreaking surgery.” But what’s really shocking is that this emotionless approach is common in our medical community.

Women from coast-to-coast complain about a profound lack of medical resources, compassionate care and outpatient support when it comes to miscarriage and stillbirth.

Care is described as clinical, treatment often focusing on the physical with little regard for the psychological. Women who miscarry describe being treated by emergency room doctors as if they had an earache.

Polly VandenBerg learned the terrible results of her ultrasound when a doctor broke the news to her in an emergency room hallway.

“(She) said: ‘The good news is that it was a full fetal demise,’” said VandenBerg, who had spent seven hours in hospital waiting for the results. “In her opinion that was good news because it meant that I didn't need drugs or a D&C (surgery) to ‘complete’ the miscarriage. But for me, it was devastating to hear.”

Caroline Starr described being in tears during the ultrasound to see if her baby’s heart was still beating. “The tech told me with exasperation that she couldn't show me the baby because it ‘wasn't there.’”

Marin Barley had a D & C on Christmas Eve – of all days – and said the process was clinical and lonely.

“They made me go for a counselling session first. Like I was making a choice to end this pregnancy. They did not care about my mental well being, they were just looking to check boxes off for paper work purposes,” she said.

“I waited for hours in a room with other women all waiting for the same thing. All of us, alone. This is something that needs to be changed. A support person should be allowed in.”

Mothers who lose babies to stillbirth also complain of cold and clinical treatment, with little to no follow-up care. Some are sent home to empty nurseries with nothing more than a pamphlet.

Laura Beer lost her daughter Georgia to stillbirth at nearly 39 weeks. She hadn’t felt her baby move in several hours, and while technicians at a clinic did hear a heartbeat, they sent her to hospital to be examined anyway. It took five hours for doctors to check her baby. By then, Georgia had passed away.

“Before birth we had an individually assigned nurse for every shift,” said Beer. “These women were compassionate and caring, they cried with us.”

After Georgia’s birth, Beer said her care changed. Examinations were rough and painful, and the nurses were cold.

“When it came time to take Georgia, they tried to wrap her right there in the room, until my husband asked them to leave. They stood on the other side of our curtain and did it while talking, laughing and joking.”

Kari Anne Gonsalves lost her triplet sons after they were born premature and said no couple should have to be sent home from hospital to figure out how to cope on their own.

“We were sent home from the hospital with a folder of resources, such as contacts for support groups that were supposed to help us. I didn’t even remember getting that folder,” she said.

“A follow up phone call would have been nice. I was sent home with my body aching from enduring child birth, my milk had started to come in, my brain was unsure as to what just happened, and to say that ‘my heart was shattered’ would be an understatement.”

“The first visitor we had was my priest. He offered far more helpful resources than the hospital regarding bereavement support and funeral planning. Unlike the hospital, he followed up and checked in on us.”

To be sure, there are many doctors, nurses, midwives and ultrasound technicians across this country who approach miscarriage and stillbirth with incredible compassion. But enough of them don’t, so the province of Ontario has passed a bill specifically aimed at addressing the quality of care bereaved parents receive.

Bill 141 – or the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness, Research, and Care Act – became law in 2015, and mandates that the ministry of health facilitate research into infant loss, and expand or improve programs for grieving families.

“(The bill) will eventually streamline the medical care for women who experience a loss,” said Jamie McCleary, program manager at the Pregnancy And Infant Loss (PAIL) Network.

McCleary has lost two sons herself, and says with one of her labours, she was abandoned to deliver her stillborn baby alone.

She pointed out that there are institutions – like Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital – that have fantastic care facilities and programs devoted to infant loss, with staff trained in compassion and bereavement. But not all hospitals have the same funding or mandates.

“We need to have a lot more standardized practices,” she said, adding some of those practices need to focus on outpatient support for psychological after care.

The emotional impact of miscarriage and infant loss is profound.

In fact, one in five women who experience miscarriage have anxiety levels similar to people attending psychiatric outpatient services, according to Tommy’s, a U.K.-based centre for miscarriage research that coined the hashtag #MisCourage to encourage women to tell their stories of loss. It also found that as many of one third of women attending specialist clinics as a result of miscarriage are clinically depressed.

Women who have lost a pregnancy or infant describe feeling isolated and depressed, afraid that something is wrong with their bodies, and experience fear anxiety when they do become pregnant again.

Julia Loewi Litevsky is a clinical social worker in the mood and anxiety program at CAMH, as well as a mother who has had five miscarriages and attended counselling to cope with her losses.

“I'm well aware of the mental health impact that miscarriages have on women in terms of identify and self-esteem, sexuality and marital relationships, and work performance,” she said. “My belief is that stigma silence and the resulting shame prevent women from getting the support they need.”

Britt T. was a labour and delivery, and postpartum recovery nurse and has worked with families who experienced miscarriage, stillborn babies and neonatal deaths.

“Caring for these clients … has changed me forever,” she said. “The hardest part for a floor nurse is that there is no follow up. These patients go home and you don't see them again, you can't be there to listen and continue to support them through their grieving. It is also difficult to provide postpartum care to a family with empty arms, placed in a room beside a crying, healthy baby.”

“The system often looks at immediate and short-term needs of patients, particularly physical,” Britt said. “In order to properly support our patients, we also have to provide holistic care – mind, body, spirit, environment and emotional needs. Patients’ needs will change over time, but the loss of a child will never leave them.”

