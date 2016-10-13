Fan inks Encarnacion's wild-card homer on his leg

Edwin Encarnacion’s walk-off home run in this year’s wild-card game is a moment Mike Gallagher will never forget … because it’s tattooed on his leg.

As soon as the Jays slugger hit the ball Oct. 4 – tossing the bat and raising his hands in celebration – Gallagher knew he wanted to immortalize the memory in ink.

“It’s not like we won the World Series or anything, but that was an amazing and important moment and one step closer to getting there,” said the longtime Blue Jays fan who lives in Peterborough.

The next morning, he headed to Scoot Inks, a tattoo studio in downtown Toronto that became famous last year for inking Jose Bautista’s bat flip on Blue Jays fans. It took approximately six hours for an image of Encarnacion to be permanently added to Gallagher’s right thigh.

Encarnacion is slated for free agency after this season, but Gallagher hopes the “clutch hitter” will remain in Toronto for the foreseeable future.

“Maybe the Jays can go a lot deeper than last year and he can get them back to the World Series. That’s my biggest hope,” he said.

Scoot tattoo artist Scoot Mason said he enjoys inking sports stars on people because events like Encarnacion’s home run “got the city buzzing with energy and passion.”

“I just like to link my artistic work to being part of what’s going on in the city,” he said.