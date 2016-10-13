Blood and loneliness: I had two miscarriages and I want to talk about them

I was having coffee with friends when we got on the subject of pregnancy, and the cruddy side effects no one tells you about. I was the only one with more than one child, and someone jokingly elbowed me, pointing out that I’ve managed to survive pregnancy twice.

“Four times, actually,” I wanted to say, thinking back to 2015 when I was pregnant three times, with three first trimesters, three bouts of morning sickness, three times the crippling fatigue.

Only my closest friends and family know I lost two pregnancies before getting pregnant with my youngest daughter. The second of those miscarriages happened in October — two years ago this week, actually.

In that sense, it’s sort of poetic that Friday, October 15 marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day was started to create support, awareness and education for people who have lost pregnancies, or babies to stillbirth or newborn death. And I’m here to double down on those efforts, because too many women suffer in silence. And we need support if we are ever going to heal.

Miscarriage wasn’t on my radar when I found out I was pregnant with my second baby. I knew, intellectually, that miscarriage was more common in the first 12 weeks. But just how common, I had no idea. In my limited experience, conception and pregnancy had been easy, and I assumed it would be the same again.

So the unexpected sight of blood at 11 weeks filled me panic. I remember leaving work in a rush and heading to the hospital. Sitting alone in the ER for two hours, only to be told the tests were inconclusive. A sleepless night, followed the next day by six more hours in the hospital. More tests, more fear.

When I was finally summoned with my results, the doctor brought me into a little cubicle in the emergency room. She pulled the curtain closed and sat on the bed beside me. “Well, I have some not so good news,” she said. My heart plummeted.

I was told two doctors from gynecology would to come talk to me. I was not offered to stay in the cubicle with the curtains drawn to digest the news in private, but ushered back to a packed waiting room. This was where I was sent to absorb the blow, to turn my head from strangers and try not to cry.

I remember my husband putting his hand on my knee. And I remember feeling very alone. Loneliness would be a running theme in my life for the next year. Loneliness, I’ve since learned, is a hallmark of miscarriage. I’m hoping that will one day end.

When the next set of doctors eventually came to talk to us, they were kind – I suppose. They told me it wasn’t my fault, that it was likely a chromosomal issue, and that somewhere between 20 and 50 per cent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. Let me say that again in case you missed it: at least one in five, and as many one in two of all pregnancies end in miscarriage. That’s a lot of women losing a lot of babies. And you never hear about it.

I was given a prescription for a pill called Misoprostol that would force my body to empty my uterus. There were no pep talks on what to expect, no discussions about grief or coping with loss. I was simply dispatched home as if I had an earache.

I’ll save you the gory details of what happens to your body when you take Misoprostol. But I’ll say this much: it was like going from zero to full labour in half an hour. And I bled a lot. Like… a LOT.

In fact, I lost so much blood so quickly, and was in so much pain, that my panicked husband was Googling ‘miscarriage’ to see if it was normal (it was). No one prepared me for this. No one warned me about any of it.

Remember the scene in Trainspotting when Renton’s parents lock him in his room to go through withdrawal cold turkey, and he writhes on his bed, gripping his mattress and sweating through his sheets? That was me, whispering to myself, “this too shall pass.”

And then it did pass. Him or her. I didn’t look. I flushed.

Now what?

Now you dust yourself off and readjust for this new reality: the baby is suddenly gone.

A future we had been planning excitedly for was erased without warning. There would be no more late nights debating baby names. Isla’s “I’m going to be a Big Sister!” T-shirt was stuffed in the bottom of her dresser drawer, the only real, tangible indication that the baby that would never be had ever been anything at all.

Then there were the pregnancy alerts I couldn’t seem to unsubscribe from, prenatal vitamins haunting me in the cupboard, maternity clothes that needed to be packed away.

We didn’t talk about it much and I did my best to turn on a brave face. It gave my husband the impression I was okay. I wasn’t.

Deja vu

Three months later, it happened all over again. This time it dragged out over five weeks and four ultrasounds that showed a living fetus not growing, a heartbeat slowly fading. My second miscarriage was weeks of waiting for my little baby to die. Again, I was 11 weeks when it happened.

My medical care was about the same the second time around. I headed to the hospital when the bleeding I had been told to expect had finally begun. I left six hours later after shouting at the staff my test results. It shouldn’t take six hours, I yelled, to read the results of an ultrasound. Either there was a heartbeat, or there wasn’t.

There wasn’t.

Again, there were no pamphlets, no talk of grief counseling, how to cope, what to do.

For the second time in only a few months, I went home and tried to pick up the pieces of my life.

I know it’s over and it never really began, but in my heart it was so real

I took my second miscarriage so much harder because I had buried my feelings the first time. My depression had been hibernating, and now I had two babies to grieve for.

It snuck up on me, the sorrow and anger I thought I had dodged months earlier. It manifested itself in all sorts of ways: in how I snapped at my family, went to bed early and walked around in a fog.

It’s weird, if you think about it, to feel loss for something that wasn’t something yet. The loss is for something that was going to be, for the plans you were making.

What I didn’t know before, but understand now, is that women who miscarry grieve as if they’ve lost a baby. That’s because as soon as you see that positive pregnancy test, you adjust your dreams for your future. You don’t picture the little being growing in your body as it is at that moment: a curled up bean. In your head it’s already a baby.

You are mourning for what that child was supposed to become. Whether it was your first or your fifth, you had a dream for that baby. And it’s a hard, hard adjustment back to the life you knew before.

What I’ve learned about sadness

My grief wasn’t static. It didn’t stay level and constant with a slow and eventual slope toward normalcy. My grief would be a 2 one day and an 8 the other. It was chaotic and unpredictable and angry. And it was incredibly isolating.

Logging into Facebook was a game of masochism. Baby announcements would undo weeks of healing. I had lost the capacity to be happy for people and I stopped going on Facebook altogether. Being a hermit was an act of self-preservation.

I would feel like crumbling. I would feel like drowning. I would feel like a million sharp edges.

Grief feels a lot like a chronic disease. And it makes you very, very lonely.

It does get better

The ache didn’t dissipate when I found out I was pregnant again. And this time around, I was afraid to feel joy, so I chose not to feel at all. We didn’t talk about the pregnancy, didn’t discuss baby names or plan the kids’ shared room. I spent the first six months afraid to go to the bathroom because I was certain there would be blood.

All the while, the baby inside kept growing.

And then one day, she was here. The baby I had been waiting so long to hold, the baby I was so afraid to love. Polly was here, and it was safe to love her, and to say goodbye to the others.

Polly’s life doesn’t negate theirs. She doesn’t replace them. No one ever will. I have two beautiful children, but also I have four. I’ll always have four.

And I will always wonder who they would have been if they’d been able to grow and thrive. And I want everyone to know that they existed, albeit briefly, and that they were loved.

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT ACROSS CANADA

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

Maritimes

Face2Face St. John's Pregnancy and Infant Loss Newfoundland and Labrador

Halifax Walk to Remember

The North