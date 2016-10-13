Women share miscarriage stories to show it's OK to talk about it

This is a story about profound shame and loneliness. It’s about a secret club that will be joined by one in three Canadian women at least once in their lives. It’s about miscarriage and infant loss, something that’s only talked about in whispers.

The women in this story are tired of whispering. They are proud mothers of babies they will never know, babies many of their loved ones never even knew existed. And they’re hoping their stories will encourage other women to reach out for support so they don’t have to grieve in silence.

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Its very existence was built upon the mandate of destigmatizing infant loss.

I reached out to the women in my two Facebook mom groups to see if anyone would be willing to share their story with me. I was overwhelmed with the response. Around 150 mothers emailed or Facebook messaged me their stories. These are just some of them.

Kari Anne Gonsalves, who lives in Etobicoke and has a one-year-old son, suffered a miscarriage in April 2013. The following year, she also lost her triplet sons.

“When I miscarried … I didn’t feel as though I could talk to anyone about it,” said Gonsalves. “At the time I did not know anyone who had experienced such a loss, and no one, with the exception of my husband and one friend, knew that I was even pregnant.”

“I felt isolated in the sense that my life had to go on, even though I carried this great hurt and sadness, and the people around me carried on as if nothing had happened, because they simply didn’t know that anything had happened.”

In May 2014 Gonsalves’ infant triplets — Jude, Gabriel and John Paul — were born extremely premature and did not survive.

“Friends with children stopped inviting us out to their children’s events. I stopped getting invited to baby showers, people avoided telling me that they were expecting. They thought they were being sensitive, but when all of your friends have children, it gets pretty lonely and we wanted celebrate happy times with our friends.”

Sarah Keast is a Toronto mom of two girls. She also has a son, Ryder, who died at 22 weeks. She describes finding out about his genetic condition, and the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy — as devastating.

“The radiologist … put her hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I'm so sorry, but I do have to confirm I'm seeing significant brain damage’,” said Keast, of the day she learned Ryder wouldn’t survive.

“I then collapsed. The room went black and somehow Kevin managed to pick me up and hold me up as I sobbed and sobbed into him.”

“I cried every time I got out of the shower and looked at my belly. I cried every time he kicked me. I cried every time I saw a pregnant woman on the street.”

Wendy Chau, from Toronto, had to terminate her first pregnancy at 23 weeks when she found out her baby had genetic complications.

“It was very isolating,” she said. “While everyone is caring, no one knows how to deal with you. So many people I thought were good friends just ignored the entire situation, with no mention to my note informing them of our loss. (It) kind of makes you feel like … your baby's life didn't matter.”

Laura Beer, from Ottawa, has lost a pregnancy and delivered a stillborn daughter. She remembers how difficult it was to go through her miscarriage while pretending everything was normal to friends and colleagues.

“People at work … complained about minor things and I wanted to scream,” said Beer, who had also delivered a stillborn daughter a few years earlier. “Here I am losing another baby and nobody knows. The few people I did tell shared their wisdom: ‘At least now you know what to expect for your next miscarriage,’ and ‘Well, I think this is a good thing — better than the alternative.’ I learned quickly not to talk about it.”

Melissa, who did not want to use her real name, had to terminate her pregnancy with her son at 23 weeks after learning he had severe birth defects.

“Once I got back (to work) it was weird, people avoided making eye contact with me. One person in the whole office (of about 200 people) came to me and said how sorry they were. One.”

Steering clear of people for the sake of your sanity

While many women feel pushed into isolation by friends, family and colleagues who don’t want to talk about their loss, others isolate themselves as a means of self-preservation.

Beer describes how she turned inwards after losing her stillborn daughter Georgia.

“For months, I only left the house through the garage so no one would see me,” she said. “Every minute that loomed ahead seemed impossible.”

“Our friendships slowly morphed until we were almost completely surrounded by other loss parents. ‘Other people’ hurt me. It wasn’t intentional, but no one could understand this new world we had found ourselves in.”

“I changed too. I had gone from being confident and relatively carefree to awkward and plagued by social anxiety. I suddenly found myself incapable of small talk. I was afraid of strangers.”



“Walking back into my office that first day was one of the hardest things I have ever done. How do you face the same people who used to know you, when you have become a completely different person? I never felt more alone than I did in those first few weeks back at work.”

Sarah Keast describes how painful it was to see pregnant women after losing Ryder.

“I had to bolt from Starbucks one morning as I was in line behind two moms on mat leave and I just couldn't deal,” she said. “I spent half an hour crying in the bathroom stall at work during a coworker's surprise baby shower. I just needed to be pregnant again to take away some of the hurt.”

“I was angry. I was angry that I now knew the dark side of pregnancy. You weren't 'safe' after the first trimester like most people naively think.”

Gonsalves struggled being around family who were expecting babies.

“I had three cousins who were expecting around that same time,” she said. “I was happy for them, but couldn’t be around them. I kept visualizing their three children growing up together and a fourth child would be missing. My child. I segregated myself for a little while, just so that I wouldn’t have to be reminded of it all the time.”

“My husband and I had to figure out how to go back out into a world that we never wanted to face again. We dreaded answering questions that people feel appropriate to throw into small talk: ‘When are you going to start a family?’”

“I wanted to transfer out of my work place and go somewhere new. Somewhere that didn’t know about what happened. I was worried about the questions, the uncomfortable first encounters, not being able to focus. The list of worries was endless. A friend from work took it upon herself to help make things easier for me. She put together a workshop on grieving and sympathy and worked with everyone in consultation with me, before my return, to help me with my transition back to work.”

Sheena Andrews, who lives in Pickering, has lost eight pregnancies, and describes them as the biggest heartbreak she has ever felt.



“I was absolutely devastated (with my first) because both my sisters in laws were pregnant and we were all due one month a part. I could not even attend a family function if they were going to be there, I made excuses at any possible chance,” she said.



“I wanted to cry and hide from the world. I love my husband and I know he suffered as well, but I felt so alone and kept a lot inside.”

Madelaine, who did not want to use her last name, said the anxiety she felt after her loss made her turn into herself rather than seek support from others.

“After each loss I slowly isolated myself more and more,” she said. “I didn’t attend baby showers, or birthdays.”

Guilt and inadequacy

Becca Skanes, from Toronto, lost her first pregnancy on Mother’s Day. Aside from feeling devastated and alone, she said she also felt ashamed of what had happened to her.

“I did not even tell my parents when I got pregnant (again) because I felt like I was disappointing them when I lost the baby,” said Andrews, adding that she was also afraid her husband might leave her if she continued to have miscarriages. “I felt inadequate as a woman and as a wife.”

“I would like other women to know … to fight that ashamed feeling because it is not you're fault.”

Madelaine said she kept her anxiety from her friends and colleagues. “I felt alone and ashamed that my body couldn’t do what I wanted it to. It seemed everyone around me was announcing pregnancies. All I wanted to do was get pregnant again.”

“I'm somewhat ashamed to admit that six years later, I still don't always share the full story,” said Keast. “I often say he died of brain damage at 22 weeks, but I leave out the part that I chose to induce labour and let him die in my arms.”

“I found the more I talked about him, the better I felt. So in one way, I'm the exception to the rule because I openly talk about my loss, but on the other hand I don't share the full story, and I should.”

The sting of empty sentiments

Well-meaning family and friends often try to find a positive spin, but those pep talks often hurt more than silence.

“There were lots of empty sentiments (like), ‘You're young, you can try again’,” said Melissa. “I didn't care, I wanted this baby, I wanted my son. I felt so empty and crushed by disappointment.”

Marin Barley, a mother of three from Vancouver, lost two pregnancies between the birth of her second and third children.

“I got a lot of ‘Well at least you have two other kids already,’ and ‘It is probably for the better’. I (even) had people say ‘This is why you don't tell people until the second trimester’… People meant well, but those comments never helped.”

“If someone tells you've they've lost a baby, just think about it as if they'd lost a parent,” she said. “You likely don't say, "Well at least your other parent is still alive’, or ‘Maybe your mom will remarry and replace your dad.’

When life doesn’t have a pause button

Think about this: workplaces and academic institutions offer bereavement leave to employees and students going through a terrible loss. But most women going through the physical and emotional ordeal of losing a pregnancy don’t take time off work, or seek outside help to care for their families.

“I didn't know if I could (have taken) time off work or not, like if it was a valid reason,” said Barley. “My contract doesn't say anything about miscarriages and I wasn't about to call HR. I'm sure it is valid, but it's just not talked about.”

When Beer had a D&C after her second pregnancy loss, she only took one day off work, and blamed her absence on food poisoning.

Perhaps most shockingly of all, Chelsea Sims miscarried in her work bathroom after her boss refused to let her go home. She scooped her baby out of the toilet.

“I didn't know what to do or who to turn to,” she said, adding that a coworker helped her collect herself, and get her home.

“Having a second kid is a distraction and diversion in the moment,” added Lindsay Reimers. “You can’ t just curl up in a bawl and take time off for a week. You have to put your emotions on hold and take care of them.”

Remembering their babies

Much of the silence women endure from friends and family is simply the result of people not knowing what to say, and being afraid to make the grief worse.

“Everyone knows how sad you are and they don't want to upset you,” said Melissa. “But people need to realize that maybe we want to talk about (it) sometimes. No one ever asked me what we called our son, what he looked like or any of those things.”

“It’s an acknowledgment that our children have existed, that they mean something,” said Jamie McCleary, who lost two sons — Matteson and Perrin. “And it helps us to show the rest of the world that we are okay with being … acknowledged as parents who have lost a child.”

“Your child is your child regardless of the outcome of their life,” she said.

“Kevin and I felt many of the same emotions we imagined you would feel at a full term, healthy birth,” said Keast, of the day she delivered her son Ryder. “We were proud, we were happy. We oohed and awed over his fingers and toes and over how much he looked like Kevin.”



“I still remember how it felt to hold him. You will never forget. They are our children and ... there is no way we could forget.”

So here’s what mothers who have lost pregnancies and babies want you to know:

They have babies they will never know, and they don’t want to forget about them, even if remembering them makes them sad.

Some of their babies had names. You can say those names. It helps keep their memory alive, and that’s important to grieving parents.

You can ask who the baby looked like, how much she weighed, what colour his hair was. Mothers are proud of their babies, even the ones they couldn’t bring home.

You can call mothers on their babies’ birthdays, because they are thinking of them on that day, need to know that someone else misses them too.

Don’t suffer in silence

“If I could tell a woman going through this anything, I'd tell her to find other women who have been through it and come out the other side,” said Caroline Starr, who’s from Nova Scotia. “I have some wonderful friends who … were my strength.”

“These conversations are so, so important, and … go so far in destigmatizing loss and eliminating the isolation women feel. There are so many questions that you can have answered, or at least hear perspectives if the conversations open up, like, how long do most people wait before trying again? When did you stop being heartbroken? How did your partner respond?”

“I think with the sharing of experiences, you also open up a new medical conversation too, because I feel like women are sorely ignored after a miscarriage.”

“I found a lot of healing after (Ryder’s) birth from connecting with other parents who had lost children,” said Keast. “I also vowed to be open about my story going forward. I felt like this a part of the purpose of Ryder's life. To help me be more compassionate to parents who were struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss.”

“I think from all of this I learned that we need to talk about this more so that the experience is not so isolating,” said Jordan Erasmus. “I try to share my story as much as possible in hopes that others will feel comfortable doing the same.”

“Pregnancy loss is full of grief and it is real, no matter how early or late (you were). I was riddled with guilt for feeling so sad, when others had gone through what I perceived to be much more tragic losses. This just made it worse. I now know that it's a personal experience and we all grief in different ways, but it's ok to feel that way.

Barley said people didn’t want to talk with her about her loss, but she did, and that honesty encouraged friends to open up about their own experiences.

“A lot of my friends ended up telling me that they'd had losses too. Why don't we talk about this?” she asked.

“When you feel like others are so uncomfortable with a subject, it makes it hard to have a conversation that is meaningful or helpful. It's coming up on what would have been that baby's first birthday. It still sucks, even though as I write this I am holding my precious baby number three.

“If you're going through a loss now, just know it isn't easy. It is hard, really hard. Hopefully you can find someone to talk to, and aren't doing it alone. It is a lot of weight to carry.”

“I'd love to see people find supportive and open ways to communicate about infant loss. We all know someone who has been through it, and it's sad to think they may not have had anyone to talk to.

I found that I more that I talk about them, the more common pregnancy loss, still births and infant deaths seem to be. It is not that they weren’t happening before, it’s that no one seemed to be talking about it before.

Gonsalves said if the topic were more socially acceptable to talk about, it would have easier to find support after her miscarriage, and the death of her three sons.

“There’s something comforting about knowing that there is someone out there, carrying the (same) heaviness in their heart,” she said.

To be sure, not every woman is going to feel comfortable sharing a painful experience with her friends, family and social network. Sometimes people need to go through loss and grief privately. But we’ve so stigmatized miscarriage so much that those who are open about it feel they need to hide it.

Women can’t grieve because they feel they need to be super women. They have children, careers, spouses and errands. They have lives they need to keep living and people who depend on them, and that leaves no time to grieve.

Miscarriage is messy because it comes with grief and anger and fear. But as long as it’s taboo, miscarriage will also be about shame and secrecy.

Most women who have lost babies will never really heal from that loss. The stories of their babies’ short lives will become their family’s story. They want to remember them, they want to talk about them.

So let’s talk.

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT ACROSS CANADA

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

Maritimes

Face2Face St. John's Pregnancy and Infant Loss Newfoundland and Labrador

Halifax Walk to Remember

The North