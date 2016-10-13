More men seeking help after partner's miscarriage

David Alexander and his wife weren’t exactly trying for a baby when she became pregnant with number two. Their shock turned to joy as they began to adjust their plans for life with two kids. But when his wife started to bleed, that dream was dashed.

Alexander’s wife came home from the emergency room appearing stoic and collected. That first day, it was Alexander who broke down.

“That night after we found out and I was in bed laying down, I think I cried for 15 minutes,” he said. “I didn’t really understand how I was feeling until everything had calmed down.”

On top of grief, Alexander said he also felt guilt that he couldn’t really relate to what his wife was going through, that although it was their child that was lost, it was his wife who was experiencing everything.

He tried to be stoic because he was feeding off her energy, without really knowing what she needed, or understanding that she was putting on a brave face.

Dylan Tomlin had a similar experience when his wife lost two pregnancies in a row.

“I didn’t feel nearly as much loss as she did,” he admits, in part because he wasn’t experiencing the pregnancy symptoms, and because she wasn’t showing yet.

“She kept asking what was wrong with her. And nothing was wrong with her, it’s a common thing that happens,” said Tomlin, whose workplace was supportive and allowed him to take some time off.

“Sometimes I would think she had moved past it, and then something would happen on Facebook and it would all come back for her. I felt helpless, because I couldn’t comfort her. There was nothing I could do for her.”

For Gareth Clarke, whose wife also suffered two miscarriages in a row, the hardest part was seeing the pain she was going through.

“It didn't affect me the same way she did, and I tried my best to support her,” he said.

Jamie McCleary, program manager at PAIL, said her organization has seen an influx in dads seeking support either for themselves or for their wives.

She pointed out that infant loss can be hard on fathers for different reasons than it is for mothers, in part because they are expected to be the strong ones, and because they are not really encouraged to be open about their own grief.

“Society that says: Why do you need time off work? They don’t feel as if they have a right to grieve, or as if their grief is acknowledged.”

McCleary said we need legislative and societal change that allows men to grieve and take time off work. “It’s not weakness,” she said. “Grief is an expression of love… Dads don’t have to suffer alone any more than the moms do.”

Tomlin said fathers should know not to dismiss their partner’s grief in any way, even if she or dismisses it herself, or appears to be having a good day.

“Don’t forget about yourself,” added Alexander. “Take time to assess your own needs. You can’t help your partner if you can’t help yourself.”

“A big change for me after experiencing this is that I seldom ask people about their future family plans,” said Clarke. “I don't ask ‘how many kids are you going to have?’ because there are so many difficult things out of their control that could affect whether their family dreams become reality.”

“This isn't something that we needed to experience in isolation,” he added. “It happens, and you shouldn't be ashamed about it.”

