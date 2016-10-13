Toronto youth want more of a say in transit with new platform

After graduating from the University of Toronto a few years ago Aliya Bhatia found herself relying on the TTC to get to job interviews all over the city.

Without a steady income or student discount to lean on, the fare added up.

It’s because of challenges like that Bhatia and her colleagues on the Toronto Youth Cabinet have developed a new youth transit platform, hoping to steer the wheels of the city’s transit discussion to include more youth voices.

It will be officially launched at City Hall Oct. 18 and includes feedback from a survey of hundreds of young people across the city.

“You need to make the TTC accessible and inclusive, so you’re not only favouring certain demographics,” Bhati said of the project.

Many of the recommendations pertain to the TTC’s Presto payment system, including scrapping the non-refundable card fee to make it more affordable to youth, and making sure Presto is fully implemented before phasing out tickets and tokens.

Youth cabinet member Bri Gardner lives in Etobicoke and uses the TTC to travel back and from their high school near Bloor West Village.

The 15-year-old experiences the same challenges many TTC users have, like overcrowding and delays, but also ones unique to their age, like trekking to a station far from their house to pose for a TTC student photo.

The platform will be a living document, Gardner said, updated with feedback from other youth.

Gardner hopes officials at City Hall and the TTC will listen to what youth in Toronto have to say.

“Young people are definitely using transit and we have to live with the impacts of the decisions that are being made,” they said.

BY THE NUMBERS:

As part of its transit platform, The Toronto Youth Cabinet surveyed young people (age 13-29) in the city about how they use public transit.

91 per cent said they used public transportation on daily basis.