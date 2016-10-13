'Just as desperate': Non-English speaking women struggle finding miscarriage support

There’s a particular group of women particularly underserved by the scant outpatient support services available after the death of an infant: Those who speak English as a second language.

And with more people than ever reaching out to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Network (PAIL) for support (the non-profit’s intake increased about 400 per cent at the beginning of this year), the largely volunteer-run organization is struggling to meet the needs of those families.

A whopping 20 per cent of Canadians – or 6.8 million people – speak a language other than English or French as their mother tongue, according to the 2011 census. And 6.2 per cent of those people speak that language exclusively at home. That number is even higher in metropolitan areas.

Jamie McCleary, PAIL’s program manager, said most of these families are being referred to her organization from public health units, or other places they’ve turned to for outreach.

“We have repeated calls from those units, especially in Brampton and Mississauga,” McCleary said. “They’re in the same situation as other mothers, they’re just as desperate for somebody to talk to, and (we’re) trying to find some way to accommodate them.”

PAIL is looking for volunteers who have experience dealing with pregnancy and infant loss – either personally or professionally – who speak Hindi, Punjabi, Mandarin and Cantonese, in particular.

For information on volunteer opportunities, email info@pailnetwork.ca.

Post-natal care packages for women



Anyone who knows someone that’s lost a baby knows how hard it is to find the right way to support them. You want to help ease their suffering without feeling intrusive, and that’s a fine line to tread.

That’s where Lindsay Forsey comes in. Forsey is a trained doula, mother, and the Hamilton-based founder of Tenth Moon Mothercare, which curates and sells postnatal care packages.

She’s teamed up with a handful of local businesses to create care packages specifically for women who have had a miscarriage, stillbirth, or lost a newborn.

“People often don't know what to say or do, and so they do nothing,” said Forsey, who came up with the idea after her best friend lost her son Malachi at 38 weeks.

The Mama’s Heart gift box, which will be available for sale starting Saturday, includes an original watercolour print by Toronto artist Amy Wetton of Wild Canary Studios, lavender mineral soak, tea, candles, as well as information and resources from PAIL Network. Part of the proceeds from the sale of these gifts will go directly to PAIL.

“My hope is that this Mothercare package will create a way for people to lovingly acknowledge and support these families,” said Forsey. “We all know many women who have experienced miscarriage or loss, as it is truly so common, and yet still taboo.”