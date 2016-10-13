Coroner’s inquest deems man’s death by York police was suicide

The jury at the coroner’s inquest into the fatal police shooting of John Caleb Ross has ruled the young man’s death was a suicide.

Ross, 21, died on April 13, 2014 after he was shot twice by a York police officer on a quiet street in Aurora, north of Toronto.

Officers were called to the area of Leslie St. and State Farm Parkway just before 9 p.m. by an erroneous 911 call reporting a girl and her mother had been shot. Officials later determined Ross himself had placed the call to summon police.

According to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the civilian police watchdog that probes deaths involving police, officers arrived to find Ross alone, brandishing a gun and refusing to drop it.

Two minutes later, Ross was fatally shot by Const. Adam Bosomworth. Another officer, Const. Sean Morrison, fired his shotgun but did strike Ross.

It was later determined that Ross was carrying a pellet gun painted to resemble a firearm.

The SIU cleared Bosomworth, finding he had reasonable grounds to shoot because he believed his life was at risk.

Coroner’s inquests are held not to assign blame but to probe the circumstances surrounding a death, and they are mandatory when a death occurs in police custody.



Among the tasks of the jury is to determine if the death was natural, a homicide, a suicide, an accident, or if the means of death is undetermined.

The jury found Ross’s death was a suicide, despite the fact that he was shot by police.

The decision was likely informed by a revelation on the first day of the inquest that, shortly after Ross’ death, officials located a note that had initially been taped to Ross’ arm, but had come off during emergency efforts.

Ripped and stained with blood, it appeared to read: “No funeral, no marker, please.”

Harrowing police dashcam video entered into evidence at the inquest shows a two-minute standoff immediately prior to the shooting.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Rod Fraser, the first officer to arrive on scene, can be seen getting out of his vehicle as Ross approaches him, gun raised and pointed at the officer.

Fraser and Ross begin to circle around the police vehicle, Fraser using the car as a barrier between himself and Ross as Ross slowly follows him around. Both men have their guns raised.

“Get back in the car, Rod (Fraser). Get back if you can,” Const. Richard Harakal, another officer who has rushed to the scene, can be heard saying in the video.

Ross then turns his attention away from Fraser and towards Harakal. He begins walking towards Harakal’s car and other police vehicles arriving on scene.

“Okay, I’m backing up, he’s walking towards me … holding the gun up,” Harakal says. “Rod (Fraser), if you can, get back in your vehicle.”

As Ross continues towards the officers with his gun raised, police shout “drop the gun, drop the gun.” When Ross doesn’t comply, Bosomworth and Morrison fire, from off camera. It is not clear in the video how close Ross was to the officers at the time of the shooting.

Ross immediately drops to the ground. He was pronounced dead in hospital a few hours later.

On the stand at the inquest, Bosomworth said the shooting had forever altered his life and those of the other officers involved in the shooting. He testified that he shot at Ross because he was scared and wanted to stop the threat.

“I wanted him to put the gun down. Our backs were against the wall … If I could have done anything to prevent the death of your son, I wish that could have happened,” Bosomworth told Ross’ mother and father, who did not have a lawyer and were representing themselves at the inquest.

Bosomworth said he eventually sought outside help to process the traumatic experience.

“There was no support from anyone in a leadership capacity,” he said, later adding that since the shooting, steps have been taken to help officers in need, including the creation of peer support groups.

Among the recommendations put forward by the jury was that the York Regional Police Service increase the support available to officers involved in an on-duty shooting. Officers “should have immediate access to another police officer in order to talk about the situation without any recourse or ramifications.”