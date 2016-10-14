A timeline of the career of the late Jim Prentice

Here’s a timeline of the life of Jim Prentice, former federal Cabinet Minister and Alberta Premier.

On Friday, police confirmed that Prentice died in the crash of a small plane near Kelowna, B.C.

1956 — Born into blue collar family in South Porcupine, Ont.

His father Eric played for the Toronto Maple Leafs for five games in 1943-44.

His uncle Dean played in pros for 22 years, including time with New York Rangers.

Jim Prentice was good enough to get trial for Toronto Marlies but decided to put his energy into law.

“My dad always said to me, ‘It’s better to be a great lawyer than an average hockey player,’ so I refocused,” he later told the Edmonton Journal.

He played game recreationally, getting a reputation for finesse, team play and stickhandling — qualities that would serve him well later in politics.

1969 — Prentice family moves to Alberta when father gets job in coal mine in Grande Cache.

1976 — Enters politics by helping out on Joe Clark’s federal leadership bid.

1977 — Receives Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Alberta.

1980 — Graduates from Dalhousie Law School.

Serves for 10 years as commissioner of the Indian Specific Claims Commission.

1983 — Marries a lawyer and helps raise three children.

1985 — Works on former Alberta Premier Don Getty’s provincial campaign.

1986 — Makes unsuccessful run for provincial seat in Calgary Mountain View.

1991-1994 — Serves a national treasurer of federal Conservative Party.

2003 — Loses bid for leadership of former Canadian Alliance Party to Peter McKay.

2004 — Elected to the House of Commons. Becomes opposition critic for Indian and Northern Affairs.

2005 — Breaks ranks with many Conservatives by supporting same-sex marriage.

2006 — Re-elected to House of Commons.

2006 — Serves as chair of the Operations Committee of Cabinet, a post usually held by Prime Minister.

February 2006 to August 2007 — Serves as Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development, working on reforms to land claims process.

August 2007 — October 2008 — Serves as Minister of Industry. Runs into controversy while amending Canada’s intellectual property laws. Critics say he bent to U.S. interests and opened door to police-state powers.

2008 — Re-elected to House of Commons.

2009 — Serves as Minister of the Environment.

November 2010 — Surprises many when he declares his “tour of duty” in House of Commons over and takes senior post with CIBC.

September 2014 — Named Alberta’s 16th premier as new leader of reigning Progressive Conservative Party.

2015 — Loses in Alberta election to NDP, as more than four decades of Tory rule end Alberta.