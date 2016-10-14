MetroArtsChallenge: Squash your city

Your two-line poems made our hearts sing.

This time, we're taking the #MetroArtsChallenge 3D.

Your next assignment:

Carve a pumpkin with a Toronto theme — the more creative, the better — snap a picture and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca, or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.



We know you’re going to squash our expectations! We’ll publish a selection of your masterpieces — and post them online — before Halloween.