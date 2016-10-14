News / Toronto

#MetroArtsChallenge: Squash your city

Toronto-themed pumpkin carvings: Go!

A model example of a Toronto Jack-O-Lantern. We can't wait to see your masterpieces! This is the first #MetroArtsChallenge that's technically sculpture.

Rachel Motomura on twitter

Your two-line poems made our hearts sing.

This time, we're taking the #MetroArtsChallenge 3D.

Your next assignment:

Carve a pumpkin with a Toronto theme — the more creative, the better — snap a picture  and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca, or tweet  with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge. 

We know you’re going to squash our expectations! We’ll publish a selection of your masterpieces — and post them online — before Halloween.

Happy carving! Be safe with knives. 

