Enter the 'exquisitely banal' world of vintage home videos at The Monkey's Paw Bookstore

An evening spent watching the home movies of strangers might not be most people's idea of a good time, but the Home Movie History Project wants to change that this weekend.

The group of vintage video enthusiasts is hosting its annual event at the Monkey's Paw book shop (1267 Bloor St. West) Sunday evening, and organizers are promising a deep dive into the "exquisitely banal" world of amateur filmmaking from the 1930s to the 1970s.

"It's transporting to see into someone's living room in 1969," said Stephen Fowler, the owner of Monkey's Paw, which specializes in rare and old books.

"Even to sit in a darkened room with the clacking of the projector is pretty romantic. It's a sound from a different age."

The screening is strictly restricted to material shot on 8mm, 12mm, and Super 8 film (sorry, no 1980s camcorder footage), creating a window into a silent and forgotten world of Christmases, birthdays, and random private moments from generations ago.

Early home movie cameras couldn't record sound, so those who elect to show their movies at the new Monkey's Paw store near Lansdowne Avenue will get the chance to narrate the action and tell stories as they unfolds on the projection screen.

"There's a lot of historical information in these things, but theres also a kind of banality that is actually almost more poignant than the stuff that would be considered important," Fowler said.