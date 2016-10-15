Toronto police search for suspect in stabbing on TTC bus

Police are searching for a suspect Saturday after an overnight stabbing aboard a TTC bus in Etobicoke.

The incident happened just after midnight at Brown’s Line and Jellicoe Ave.

Though Toronto police initially said the victim was “bleeding badly,” paramedics confirmed the man’s injuries were minor.

Police described the suspect as a mixed race man, aged 25 to 30. He wore a black hoodie, and had a blue bandanna in his back pocket.

That incident was one of three stabbings in Toronto overnight.

Another happened at around the same time at Jane St. and Haney Ave., in the city’s west end.

Police said that stabbing was the result of a bar fight and the male victim’s injuries were not serious. The suspect in that incident also fled the scene.