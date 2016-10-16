103-year-old dances with Blake McGrath at Toronto convention

She said she wanted to jive, and jive she did.

At 103 years old, Kitty Cohen tore up the dance floor at the VIP Dance Events competition in Mississauga on Sunday, aided by her new partner, pro dancer Blake McGrath.

“It was exciting to the point of distinction,” Cohen said, a little breathless, after the performance.

“It was better than I could have dreamed.”

This time last week, that dance was just that — a dream. Cohen wanted to put on a show despite her age, but she didn’t have a dance partner.

In an interview with CTV News in July, Toronto’s Cohen, called out to the public: she was on the lookout for someone to spin her ’round the stage.

Earlier this week, McGrath — a veteran of So You Think You Can Dance Canada and an internationally acclaimed choreographer — answered her call.

He invited Cohen to dance with him at a show on Sunday that closed down a two-day dance competition and convention put on by VIP Dance Events at the International Centre in Mississauga.

The pair only met three days ago.

“My mom sent me her interview, and she was so endearing that I said I just have to do this,” McGrath said after the performance.

“My event happened to be the next day, I was flying in. I was only here for two days before this but we made it happen.”

Cohen and McGrath only had about 30 minutes of rehearsal time before taking the stage, but that didn’t faze the spunky Cohen one bit.

“I didn’t know it was going to be him, but I said any nice partner that is available, please. And he was perfect,” Cohen said.

The pair had immediate chemistry.

“She’s incredible. We’re definitely staying partners,” McGrath said.

“Put me down as your next student,” Cohen replied with a laugh.

McGrath has danced alongside stars like Beyoncé, Madonna and Britney Spears and has worked with award-winning choreographer Mia Michaels.

He appeared in the first season of American TV show So You Think You Can Dance over a decade ago. Canadians might recognize him from his work as a choreographer and judge on Canada’s version.

Cohen doesn’t come to the dancing duet as a complete unknown, either. She made headlines in 2014 — at the age of 101 — as the oldest Canadian to throw a first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

Like McGrath’s late grandmother, she’s a big fan of the team.

Earlier this summer, Cohen was back on the Jays’ field — this time running the bases with the team’s manager John Gibbons.