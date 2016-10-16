Cockatiel found in garbage can finds help and a home

Brock, a young and colourful cockatiel, was near death when he was found crammed inside a plastic takeout container, starving and bleeding, with a handful of seeds.

But with the help of a network of animal lovers, Brock is now recovering in a loving new home.

“The fact that he’s still alive is a miracle,” said Bev Penny, one of many who had a hand in saving Brock.

An unknown person found the then-unnamed cockatiel in a garbage bin near Bloor St. and Brock Ave., near Dufferin St., in September. Unable to care for him or pay for veterinary bills, the bird was brought to Earth Echoes Reptile Centre, a nearby pet shop.

According to owner Paul Collier, Brock was in bad shape.

The bird had a broken wing, bloody patches with feathers missing and was covered in dirt. He was also starving and dehydrated, suggesting he may have spent an extended period of time outside.

A vet later found that Brock was also blind, and his injuries appeared intentional — as if someone had either punctured his eyes or poured something into them. A chest bone had also been previously broken, and had not healed properly.

Later named Brock, the bird was found inside this plastic container, with a small abount of birdseed. Injuries included a broken wing and dehydration. The bird was also found to be blind.

Staff tended to the bird’s initial needs and cared for him for two weeks, said Catherine Becket, a volunteer at Earth Echoes.

“He’s just the sweetest little bird,” she said.

“After all that was done to him … he sat on my hand and was chirping and singing at me a little bit. Not very loud because he’s not in good shape, but he was still trying. We’re all crying about him, because he hasn’t lost his faith in people.”

After he was found in a plastic container in a garbage can, the young but badly hurt cockateil was brought to Earth Echoes Reptile Centre.

Becket sent a message and photos to a bird-loving friend, who forwarded i­t on. Soon, the story arrived in a Facebook group called “Crazy Canadian Bird Ladies.”

“That little bird has been through a lot,” said Penny, who founded the Bird Ladies group.

Within a day of the community getting involved, Penny said they’d raised more than $1,000 — enough to cover everything the bird would need.

Brock has been recovering well, but will need special care for the rest of his life.

Thanks to the group, he appears to have it, having found a new home.