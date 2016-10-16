Teen shot dead overnight in Weston, police say

A teenage boy who was shot in Weston early Sunday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Investigators have confirmed the victim was 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley, of Toronto.

Hagley was eating inside a restaurant at 1937 Weston Rd., near Lawrence Ave. W., at around 1:40 a.m. when gunmen came inside and started shooting.

Paramedics rushed the victim tothe hospital via emergency run, but the teen later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators have not yet released any information on suspects.