Downtown Toronto road closures for tonight's Blue Jays-Cleveland game

Roads surrounding Rogers Centre are going to be closed Monday night following the Jays-Cleveland ALCS Game 3 — our first time hosting the series — to allow an estimated 50,000 fans to walk, drive or catch public transit home.

Here’s a list:

Part of Blue Jays Way, between Front St. W. and Navy Wharf Ct., will be closed for southbound traffic.

Bremner Blvd. is also going to be partially closed for eastbound traffic, between Spadina Ave. and Rees St.

All of Bremner Blvd. will be shut down between Rees St. and Lower Simcoe St. for eastbound traffic. It’ll also be closed westbound between Lower Simcoe St. and Navy Wharf.

Rees St. will be completely closed off, from Lakeshore Blvd. to Bremner Blvd.

Jays and Cleveland fans are asked by police to take public transit or carpool, if possible, and to plan alternate routes to Rogers Centre. Anyone who isn’t going is advised to steer clear of the area.

Police are also asking anyone using cabs or ride-sharing services to arrive or leave on Front St., east of Blue Jays Way.