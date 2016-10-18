Fastest marathon dressed as a chef? Yip, it's an actual record ... and now it's Toronto's

When 25,000 runners hit the streets for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Sunday, some wanted to finish in a certain time, others simply wanted to finish, and at least one wanted to finish while dressed up as a chef carrying a three-kilogram pot.

Guinness World Records was on hand for the big race, documenting eleven runners’ attempts at setting new marathon records or breaking old ones. Six were fleet of foot enough to succeed.

Fastest marathon pushing a pram:

Calum Neff became the new record holder, taking 2:31:22 to complete the full marathon while pushing his four-year-old daughter, Alessandra. The Texas native already holds the same record in the half marathon.

Fastest marathon dressed as a chef:

Daniel Janetos, founder of the Toronto Mac and Cheese Festival, took his cooking passion – and attire – to the streets and completed the marathon in 3:56:21. The previous record was over four hours, set earlier this year by Phil Olson of England.

Fastest half marathon dressed in a suit:

In her first attempt at a record title, Jennifer Wilson chose to rock a suit and tie and completed the half marathon in 1:42:42.

Fastest marathon dressed as a swimmer:

Robert Winckler from Guelph set the half marathon record while donning a swimming outfit, completing the run in 1:47:50 seconds.

Fastest half marathon dressed in motocross gear:

Another inaugural record set by Toronto’s Bridget Burns, who took 2:14:34 to complete the half. Last year she set the record for running the half marathon in an animal outfit.

Fastest half marathon dressed as a chef:

Jasper Moester didn’t just run the half marathon dressed as a chef. He was also carrying a 3-kilogram pot, and completed the feat in 2:23:43.