More razor blades found in Toronto parks

Toronto police say they have received reports of more razor blades found hidden in a downtown park Tuesday afternoon, a day after two parks were scattered with blades.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident at June Callwood Park located near the Fort York condo buildings on Fleet St. They said a woman was walking her dog in the area when she noticed razor blades scattered throughout the park, some hidden and mixed in with gravel.

According to the reports, the woman said she had seen the razor blades in the park a number of times.

On the same day, police say they also responded to a call for razor blades found in Lisgar Park located in the Queen West neighbourhood. Police were unable to provide details on where in the park these blades were situated. After investigators cleared the scene on Monday, they returned once again Tuesday afternoon to June Callwood Park after receiving a call for additional blades being located, said Const. Steve Hammond, spokesperson for Toronto police.

Police are investigating whether or not the blades located on Tuesday were missed by investigators on Monday or were placed there once again, said Const. Hammond.

A forensic team is on scene at June Callwood Park assessing the situation, said Const. Hammond, who added the parks remain open.

Police have released a photo of the razor blades that were located in the park.

No injuries have been reported.