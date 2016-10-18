One person arrested after reports of man shooting at children
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Clair Ave. W. and Osler St. No injuries were reported.
One person has been arrested following reports of a man shooting at children in the west end, Toronto Police say.
The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday near St. Clair Ave. W. and Osler St.
Multiple witnesses said they saw a man with a black handgun chasing kids, police say. No injuries were reported.
A person has been apprehended and the gun was seized, but police cannot confirm whether shots were actually fired at this time.
