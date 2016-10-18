News / Toronto

Two people in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke

The victims were in a car near Albion Rd. and Silverstone Dr. when another car pulled up beside them and an occupant shot them.

A male and a female have life-threatening injuries after they were shot Tuesday from a car in Etobicoke.

According to Toronto Police, the two victims were in a car near Albion Rd. and Silverstone Dr. around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when another car pulled up beside them and an occupant opened fire.

The shooter’s car, which was white, then fled the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident. Paramedics say both victims are in their 20s.

