Two people in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke
The victims were in a car near Albion Rd. and Silverstone Dr. when another car pulled up beside them and an occupant shot them.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A male and a female have life-threatening injuries after they were shot Tuesday from a car in Etobicoke.
According to Toronto Police, the two victims were in a car near Albion Rd. and Silverstone Dr. around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when another car pulled up beside them and an occupant opened fire.
The shooter’s car, which was white, then fled the scene.
Police say they are investigating the incident. Paramedics say both victims are in their 20s.
-
Tory's Toronto
Call me an outlaw: I will keep breaking laws on Toronto's streets and I won't apologize
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto politicians banking too heavily on 'private sector magic'
-
Humans of Toronto
Halloween onesie inspires dreams of a Toronto creature sighting
-
Tory's Toronto
If Presto is the TTC's future, the future doesn't look bright